Rheinmetall receives multi-million euro order for air defence systems

Rheinmetall announced on Wednesday that it has received a multimillion-euro order to supply air defence systems to an unnamed international customer.

According to Rheinmetall, the supplies will also include ammunition and spare parts.

The company, which, along with Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, manufactures the Leopard battle tanks that Germany and its allies are sending to Ukraine, raised its mid-term sales forecast last month, anticipating a boost from increased defence spending as a result of the war.