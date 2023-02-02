DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Rheinmetall receives multi-million euro order for air defence systems

Feb 2, 2023, 08:41 pm IST

Rheinmetall announced on Wednesday that it has received a multimillion-euro order to supply air defence systems to an unnamed international customer.

 

According to Rheinmetall, the supplies will also include ammunition and spare parts.

 

The company, which, along with Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, manufactures the Leopard battle tanks that Germany and its allies are sending to Ukraine, raised its mid-term sales forecast last month, anticipating a boost from increased defence spending as a result of the war.

