Tamil Nadu is disappointed by budget, which was only presented for BJP-ruled states, says MK Stalin

MK Stalin, the chief of the DMK and the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, described the Union Budget on Wednesday as a ‘huge disappointment’ for Tamil Nadu and its citizens and claimed that it gave the impression that the budget was put forth to advance the BJP-ruled states.

Stalin accused the Union Government of ignoring important issues like unemployment, price increases, and inflation in a two-page statement, claiming that the budget offers no hope to the poor, middle class, and marginalised sections of society.

He added that there has been a perception that the budget exercise was intended to announce development projects and give financial assistance only to BJP-ruled states, particularly the ones that were close to elections.

Taking to Twitter, CM Stalin wrote, ‘Elections will be held ignoring major issues like price rise, inflation, unemployment – BJP This #Budget2023, which has been prepared keeping only the ruling states in mind, is a complete disappointment to the people of Tamil Nadu!’

Stalin also emphasised that no effort was made in the budget to give the states financial independence.

‘In this environment, where our country is recovering from the impact of Covid-19 pandemic, there was great expectation among the people about the Union Government’s budget. However, that expectation was dashed today,’ the CM said.

Stalin cited the absence of any new projects or schemes for the state and the lack of funding for the AIIMS Madurai project as the reasons why the budget was a ‘huge disappointment’ for Tamil Nadu.

He also drew attention to how the Union Government disregarded requests from states like Tamil Nadu to extend the GST compensation for an additional two years.