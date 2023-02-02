Ukraine’s defence minister says that Russia is preparing a major new offensive and it might begin on February 24

According to the defence minister of Ukraine, Russia is preparing a significant new offensive that might start as early as February 24. Oleksii Reznikov claims that Moscow has gathered 5,000 troops and may do something to commemorate the anniversary of the invasion from the previous year.

The assault would also coincide with Russia’s celebration of the army on February 23, which is known as Defender of the Fatherland Day.

In the meantime, a Russian missile on Wednesday struck a residential building in Kramatorsk, which is part of the Donetsk industrial zone of eastern Ukraine, inflicting at least three fatalities and 20 injuries.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, stated in a report that the conflict in eastern Ukraine ‘has grown more difficult.’

‘Definite increase has been noted in the offensive operations of the occupiers on the front in the east of our country. The situation has become tougher,’ Zelensky said.

‘The enemy is trying to achieve at least something now to show that Russia has some chances on the anniversary of the invasion,’ he added in an evening video address.