US investors account for nearly a fifth of investments in Chinese artificial intelligence companies from 2015 to 2021

According to a research released on Wednesday, US investors, including the investment arms of Qualcomm Inc. and Intel Corp., made up about a quarter of all investments made in Chinese AI firms between 2015 and 2021.

The report, which was published by CSET, a Georgetown University tech policy group, comes as US investments in semiconductors, quantum computing and artificial intelligence (AI) are coming under closer scrutiny and the Biden administration is getting ready to announce new restrictions on US funding of Chinese tech firms.

The research states that 167 US investors participated in 401 deals, or around 17% of the investments made into Chinese AI businesses during that time.

Those transactions represented a total $40.2 billion in investment, or 37 per cent of the total raised by Chinese AI companies in the 6-year period. It was not clear from the report, which pulled information from data provider Crunchbase, what percentage of the funding came from the U.S. firms.

Qualcomm Ventures and Intel Capital were involved in 13 and 11 investments in Chinese AI companies respectively, outpaced by GGV Capital which led US firms with 43 total investments in the sector, the data showed.