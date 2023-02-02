DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

US Vice President Kamala Harris attends the funeral for Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee

Feb 2, 2023, 04:37 pm IST
MEMPHIS, TN - FEBRUARY 01: Rev. Al Sharpton listens as US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the funeral service for Tyre Nichols at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church on February 1, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. On January 7th, 29-year-old Nichols was violently beaten for three minutes by Memphis police officers at a traffic stop and died of his injuries. Five Black Memphis Police officers have been fired after an internal investigation found them to be directly responsible for the beating and have been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two charges of aggravated kidnapping, two charges of official misconduct and one charge of official oppression. (Photo by Andrew Nelles-Pool/Getty Images)

At Tyre Nichols’ funeral on Wednesday in Memphis, Tennessee, US Vice President Kamala Harris consoled the family of the 29-year-old driver who passed away three days after being assaulted by police last month.

Civil rights activists and family members made a demand to stop the ongoing police violence against Black Americans at the burial. Tyre was a young man who enjoyed skateboarding and photography, according to his relatives.

Tyre’s family requested justice for Tyre and the two African Americans whose killings triggered demonstrations in 2020 while speaking to a church that included included Breonna Taylor’s and George Floyd’s family.

‘We cannot continue to let these people brutalize our kids,’ said Rodney Wells, Nichols’ stepfather.

VP Harris embraced Nichols’s mother, RowVaughn Wells at the ceremony.

‘This is a family that lost their son and their brother through an act of violence at the hands and the feet of people who had been charged with keeping them safe,’ Harris said. ‘Tyre Nichols should have been safe.’

Harris promised to help pass federal legislation to reduce police misconduct.

