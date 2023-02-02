Woman, daughter killed after speeding truck crushes car in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A woman and her teenage daughter died in a tragic accident in which a cement-laden concrete mixer truck overturned and crushed on their car on Bannerghatta Main Road, Bengaluru Police said. The police have identified the truck’s owner and deployed various teams in the city in search of the truck driver and the owner.

According to the police, Gayathri Kumar, 47 was driving her 16-year-old daughter Samatha Kumar to school when a speeding truck overturned and crushed their car on the Bannerghatta road. Passers-by could not pull out the woman and her daughter trapped under the vehicle and alerted the police.

A total of four mobile cranes and an earth-moving vehicle were used to remove the bodies. The deceased woman, an IT professional lived with her husband Sunil Kumar and their two children in an apartment in Bengaluru, police said. The couple hailed from Bellary. Further investigations are underway.

