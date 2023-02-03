A wildlife group claims that a rescued pigeon may have been colored a vibrant pink for a gender reveal party

A pigeon that was recovered from a park in New York City is claimed by a wildlife organisation to have been brightly painted pink for a gender reveal celebration. A baby king pigeon showing signs of starvation was found in Manhattan’s Madison Square Park. It was saved, and the Wild Bird Fund took care of it. According to the non-profit organisation that deals with animal rescue and education, it is possible that the pigeon was purposely coloured.

‘As a domestic bird unable to find food in the wild, fly well, or escape predators, this poor kid had it bad enough before being dyed.’

‘Luckily a kind person rescued him in Madison Square Park, and he’s now safely in care.’

The group responded to a user who asked the motivation behind such an act by stating that gender reveal might have been the occasion.

Pregnant couples organise lavish celebrations to reveal the sex of their unborn child before delivery. This practise originated in the US.

There is frequently a ceremony involved, such as cutting a cake or exploding a balloon whose contents will either be blue or pink to announce the child’s sex.