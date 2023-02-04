Reliance Jio launched 5G services in 225 Indian cities

Mumbai: Leading internet and telecom service provider in the country, Reliance Jio introduced its 5G services across 34 cities spread across 13 states. After this launch, now the number of cities in the country having access to the company’s True 5G services surged to 225.

6 cities in Andhra Pradesh (Ananthapuramu, Bhimavaram, Chirala, Guntakal, Nandyal, Tenali), 3 in Assam (Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Tezpur), 1 in Bihar (Gaya), 2 in Chhattisgarh (Ambikapur, Dhamtari), 2 in Haryana (Thanesar, Yamunanagar), 1 in Karnataka (Chitradurga), 2 in Maharashtra (Jalgaon, Latur), 2 in Odisha (Balangir, Nalco), 2 in Punjab (Jalandhar, Phagwara), 1 in Rajasthan (Ajmer) will receive the 5G services of the company from now on.Other cities where 5G was launched include Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore, Dindigul, Kancheepuram, Karur, Kumbakonam, Nagercoil, Thanjavur, and Tiruvannamalai. Telangana’s Adilabad, Mahabubnagar, and Ramagundam and Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura will also receive 5G services.

Also Read: Low-intensity earthquake hits Manipur

Reliance Jio True 5G is available in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal.

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large set of data at a very rapid speed. 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency to process a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.