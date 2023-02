Elon Musk, SpaceX’s billionaire CEO, said in a tweet on Saturday that the company’s Starship rocket system could be launched in March.

‘If the remaining tests go well, we will attempt a Starship launch next month,’ Musk said in response to a Starship-related tweet from a user.

Musk stated in January that there was a ‘real chance’ of launching Starship in late February, and that a launch attempt in March appeared highly likely.