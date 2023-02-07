European Commission intends to ban single-pilot flights by 2030

The European Aviation Safety Agency has ruled out an industry push to allow planes to be crewed by a single pilot by 2030, but it is considering allowing limited single-person operation for parts of flights as early as 2027.

The FAA is considering a proposal from European planemakers Airbus SE and Dassault Aviation SA for solo flying during the cruise phase, which is less demanding than take-off and landing but still requires at least two pilots in the cockpit.

The proposal included restrictions such as prohibiting pilots with medical conditions or too few hours of experience from flying solo, according to Andrea Boiardi, a manager with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), who revealed previously undisclosed details to Reuters.

The aviation industry wants solo flying to help alleviate a difficult labour shortage by allowing pilots to rest during long-haul flights without replacements aboard.