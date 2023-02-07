Macron faces third round of strikes over pension reform in France

As the bill began its rocky passage through parliament on Tuesday, President Emmanuel Macron and his administration prepared for a third round of widespread strikes and protests against proposals to extend the French workforce’s retirement age.

Trade unions have once again urged the public to take to the streets in large numbers as workers from various sectors walk out, which will disrupt rail services, cancel classes, and affect refinery deliveries.

The government claims that in order to keep the budget of one of the most generous pension systems in the industrial world in the black, people must work two more years, or for the majority, until the age of 64.

According to polls, the French spend the most years in retirement of any OECD nation. This is a deeply cherished benefit that a sizable majority would be hesitant to give up.

On Monday afternoon, as lawmakers started debating the bill, Labour Minister Olivier Dussopt stated in parliament that ‘our pension system is structurally in deficit.’ We are acting in the interests of both our generation and future generations.