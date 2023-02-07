Rose Day 2023: Know the significance of first day of Valentine’s Week

Rose Day is the first day of Valentine’s Week. It is followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day.

Rose Day is celebrated across the globe on February 7. On this day everyone sends flowers to their loved ones to express their love for each other. The practice of gifting roses to loved ones was believed to be started by Victorians. Rose Day celebrates the expression of love by gifting each other roses.

Also Read: Valentine’s Day 2023: Know Bollywood couples who got married in Valentine’s Day

The colour of the rose signifies one’s feelings to the other. A red rose stands for love and passion, yellow rose denotes lifelong friendship and the joy of new beginnings, orange rose is immense passion and desire, a yellow rose with red tips means one’s feelings of friendship have transformed into love, white rose expresses innocence and purity and pink rose denotes appreciation ad gratitude.