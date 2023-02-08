Mallikarjun Kharge is mocked by the BJP for wearing Louis Vuitton scarf.

Shehzad Poonawalla, the national spokesperson for the BJP, criticised Congressman Mallikarjun Kharge for appearing in Parliament while sporting a Louis Vuitton scarf. Poonawalla posted a picture on Twitter with the cost of the scarf Mallikarjun Kharge was sporting. Additionally, he contrasted Kharge’s ‘expensive’ clothing with the ‘sustainable fashion’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP leader’s Instagram image indicates that the Louis Vuitton scarf costs Rs 56,332. Poonawala made a comparison between the scarf and PM Modi’s PET-bottle-recycled jacket.

His remark about Kharge’s scarf comes as other BJP officials criticise the Congress politician for attributing the Adani problem to Prime Minister Modi.

Mallikarjun Kharge said while speaking on the House floor, ‘One of PM Modi’s closest buddies had a 13-fold growth in fortune over the course of 2.5 years. When compared to 2019, it increased from Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore. What miraculous event took place so that assets worth Rs. 12 lakh crores appeared in just two years? Is it a result of friendship favour?’.

The BJP has criticised Congress leaders before for wearing inappropriate clothing. The two parties split in September of last year after the saffron party brought up Rahul Gandhi’s Burberry t-shirt, which reportedly cost more than Rs 41,000. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s outfit costs Rs 10 lakh, the Congress shot back in response.