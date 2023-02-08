Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity markets snapped their two-day losing streak and ended higher today. The Reserve Bank of India’s decision to hike the repo rate has supported the upward rally of the benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex surged 378 points or 0.63%to close at 60,664. The NSE Nifty closed at 17,872, ralling 150 points or 0.85%. About 1954 shares advanced, 1451 shares declined, and 136 shares remained unchanged in the equity markets. Sectorally, the Nifty Metal index jumped 4%, followed by the Nifty IT index (1.5%), and the Nifty Pharma index (1.43%). The Nifty FMCG and Realty indices ended lower. The BSE MidCap index added 1%and the BSE SmallCap index gained 0.76%.

The top gainers in the market were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life, SBI Life, JSW Steel, Ultratech Cement, Infosys, Hindalco, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv, Divis Labs, Cipla, Apollo Hospitals, TCS, HCL Tech, Wipro, and Grasim. The top losers in the market were L&T, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, Airtel, Axis Bank, and HUL.