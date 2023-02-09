Election candidates from parties with convicted leaders prohibited in Greece.

Ahead of the country’s spring elections, the Greek parliament paved the way for the prohibition of political parties whose leaders have been found guilty of crimes from running.

After being branded a criminal gang connected to hate crimes in a 2020 court ruling, the extreme-right Golden Dawn, once Greece’s third-largest political force, lawmakers voted late on Wednesday in favour of an amendment designed to bar political parties like that from running as candidates.

Additionally, it would have an impact on the tiny, far-right Ellhnes or Ellines party, whose name is Greek and was co-founded by former Golden Dawn lawmaker and spokesman Ilias Kasidiaris, who was given a 13-year prison sentence in 2020. According to opinion polls, the party’s support is very near the 3% threshold required to be admitted to parliament.

A majority of the 300 members of the house voted to approve the amendment, which was proposed by the conservative government.