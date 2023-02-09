Taj Mahal’s vertical garden, selfie spot that intended to welcome G20 visitors collapsed

As guests arrived for the G20 Summit on Thursday, a vertical garden and a selfie station that had been set up close to the VIP gate of the Taj Mahal collapsed. The visitors are expected to get to Agra on Friday night.

The administration undertook a significant overhaul of the road connecting the Taj Mahal to the airport in Agra. The government’s effort to modernise also included the vertical garden and selfie spot.

Tourists were not present because their presence would have been fatal given the weight of the garden during the collapse.

According to Vishal Sharma, secretary of the Agra Tourist Welfare Chamber, ‘This is a matter of grave importance and must be dealt with with immediate attention and seriousness.’

According to him, the purpose of the vertical garden was to show respect for the foreign visitors to the nation. Instead, it has turned into a source of shame and embarrassment.

‘It is unacceptable that such an important event was marked by the collapse of such an important element of the decor,’ said Sharma.