RTA in Dubai extends Metro timings for one day

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced extended Metro timings for one day. The Dubai Metro will operate for four more hours on February 12, 2023.

The metro will start operating at 4am instead of 8am as it usually does on Sundays. This is due to the Dubai Marathon, which is being held on that day. The authority said that the new hours are intended to ensure easy and smooth access to Dubai Expo City for the participants.