After discovering of lithium reserves in J&K, terrorist organisation issues threat

The discovery of lithium reserves in Jammu and Kashmir prompted a threat from the terrorist organisation People’s Anti-Fascist Front on Monday.

The terror group’s spokesperson declared in a statement that under no circumstances would it permit the ‘exploitation’ and ‘theft’ of Jammu and Kashmir’s resources.

The statement read, ‘These resources belong to the people and should be used for the betterment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.’

It also issued a warning to Indian businesses, stating that it would attack any of them that dared venture into Jammu and Kashmir’s ‘troubled waters.’

In the Salal-Haimana region of Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi District, the Union Ministry of Mines announced on Thursday that it had found 5.9 million tonnes of lithium resources.

This is India’s first significant lithium reserve to be found. Lithium resources totaling 1,600 tonnes were found in the Marlagalla region of Karnataka’s Mandya district last year, according to a survey conducted by the Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research.

The rechargeable batteries used in electric cars and other electronic devices like laptops and smartphones are powered by lithium, a rare mineral. The government intends to increase sales of electric vehicles in the nation in order to meet its decarbonization goals, so the supply of lithium is crucial.