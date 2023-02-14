A cup of delicious redness with a dash of coffee – red velvet latte.

A truly scrumptious gift to get your Valentine’s Day off to a good start. This chocolate-strawberry beverage is simple to create and pairs the ideal flavours for romance!
Ingredients
Single shot of Espresso or Moka Pot coffee
15ml chocolate sauce
15ml strawberry syrup
150 ml whole milk
Whipped cream for topping
2 fresh strawberries for garnish
Chocolate shavings for garnish
Directions
Add chocolate sauce to freshly brewed espresso and whisk to increase its foaminess.
Add strawberry syrup to warm milk to thicken and mix.
Add espresso and chocolate mixture to a glass cup, then cover with milk and strawberry syrup mixture.
Before serving, garnish with whipped cream, chocolate shavings, and fresh strawberries.
Post Your Comments