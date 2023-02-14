India sends medical equipment worth over ?7 million to Turkey and Syria

Today’s announcement from the Union Health Ministry says that, India has sent emergency relief supplies to Turkey and Syria that include critical care equipment, protective gear, and medicines that can save lives. These supplies are valued at over 7 crore rupees.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, ‘India is offering aid to the two countries in spirit of its age-old heritage of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,’ highlighting the efforts of his ministry in sending emergency relief material to Turkey and Syria.

According to a statement from the ministry, three truckloads of relief supplies, including life-saving emergency medications and protective gear, were arranged on February 6 at the Hindon air base.

The statement further says, the 5,945 tonnes of emergency relief supplies included 27 life-saving medications, two different types of protective gear, and three different types of critical care equipment. The supplies were estimated to be worth about 2 crore.

On February 10, a larger shipment of supplies for both Syria and Turkey were organised.

The shipment for Syria contained 14 different types of medical and critical care equipment worth ?4 crore, along with 7.3 tonnes of 72 critical care medications, consumables, and protective goods.