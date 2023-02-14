To protest Valentine’s Day, Hindu group in Tamil Nadu marries dogs

In an odd protest against the Valentine’s Day festivities, a Hindu group held mock weddings for dogs in Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu.

Valentine’s Day has been opposed by the Hindu Munnani, who described it as an un-Indian holiday. Every year, members of the right-wing group protest in a different way.

Hindu Munnani officials brought two dogs on Monday and dressed them. The dogs were then symbolically wed by tying the knot by a cadre.

According to Hindu Munnani cadres, on Valentine’s Day, couples misbehave in public places. To combat this, they married some dogs.