7 new battalions approved by government to bolster ITBP at LAC

On Wednesday, the central government approved the creation of seven additional battalions to bolster the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force responsible for protecting the India-China LAC. There are 9,400 new posts in the seven battalions.

The long-delayed decision was made during a meeting of the Cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As a result of this decision, the ITBP’s numerical strength along the India-China border will increase.

Along the India-China border, the Cabinet also decided to transform the abandoned villages into ‘Vibrant Villages.’ In addition to the 2,500 crores that will be given for road construction, the government will allocate 4,800 crores. These might be crucial in the border crisis.

Compared to previous government border programmes, such as tourism, the funding for these border villages is different. Government representatives will probably visit the site to check on the progress of the work because the dispensation has a special focus on the border regions.

The vibrant village programme will be implemented in the border villages of Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Sikkim, according to sources in the home ministry.

In a press conference, Union Minister Anurag Thakur stated that these villages in Ladakh would have amenities like 24 hour electricity and an all-weather road.