Suga, one of the members of the K-pop boyband BTS, is all set to go on a solo world tour

One of the BTS members, Suga, is getting ready to embark on a solo world tour. The singer revealed the information about his tour dates on the K-pop fan community website Weverse.

Suga will perform in a few select locations in the US and Asia. It should be noted that he is the first band member to have announced a solo tour since the group split up in 2022.

The tour, which begins in Belmont Park, New York on April 26 and 27, will also take him to Newark, Rosemont, Los Angeles, and Oakland in addition to Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Seoul, and Japan.

This will be the first concert by Suga as a soloist, with his last concert as a BTS member being the one held in October 2022 in Busan to support the southeastern city`s bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

In 2022, the seven-member band announced they were going on an indefinite break in order to pursue solo careers and fulfill compulsory military service in South Korea.