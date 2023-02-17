DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

At least 3 people, including minor, killed in road accident in Assam’s Dhemaji; 6 injured

Dhemaji: At least three people including a minor were killed and six others injured in a road accident in Assam’s Dhemaji district, informed officials on Friday. The incident took place at Telam Lakhipathar area near Jonai in Dhemaji district on Thursday.

As per reports, a four wheeler hit one motorcycle, one scooty and a bicycle. A police officer of Dhemaji district said, ‘One person died on spot and two others including a minor girl succumbed to their injuries at hospital’. As per police, six others were also injured in the incident and they were rushed to hospital.

