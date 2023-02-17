In a major breakthrough scientists reveal reason for death of ‘Dolly,’ a Sauropod that lived 150 million years ago

In a significant development, researchers identified the potential cause of the demise of a single, nearly 150-million-year-old gigantic dinosaur.

Dolly, also known as MOR 7029, belonged to the group of long-necked and herbivorous dinosaurs.

According to scientists, Dolly lived in southwest Montana during the Late Jurassic period. According to the study, the cause of death was an infection that was respiratory in nature and must have been brought on by a fungus, which may have caused coughing and breathing difficulties, according to India Times.

The Great Plains Dinosaur Museum’s Dr. Cary Woodruff-led study made the case that Dolly most likely passed away as a result of an infection that caused her to display flu-like symptoms.

In a tweet, the scientist said, ‘NEW PAPER DAY! After A LONG TIME in the works, I want to share with you all the VERY 1ST CASE of an avian-style RESPIRATORY INFECTION in a non-avian DINOSAUR! You heard me right readers – AND IT’S IN A #SAUROPOD’

Dolly’s infection, a symptomatic of pneumonia, has since then been compared to an illness that is found in both birds and reptiles. It is called aspergillosis and can similarly be spread to animals’ bones.