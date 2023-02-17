Right-wing trolls goes offensive and mock Swara for marrying Fahad

Right-wing trolls started attacking Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmad with anti-Islamic remarks as soon as she announced her engagement to a political activist.

Trolls were out in force to harass those who were congratulating the actor, saying things like ‘Hindu men escaped because Swara is marrying a Bhai’ (apparently a reference to her earlier tweet where she jokingly called him bhai or brother) and ‘hope she won’t be using a fridge’ (a reference to the Mahrauli murder).

The most common one was the murder in New Delhi, where a woman was killed and dismembered by her partner before the body parts were dumped in a forest. They were implying that the single defendant in that case was a Muslim.

They also made fun of Hindu women who have Muslim partners by saying, ‘My Abdul aisa nahin hein’ (My Abdul is not like that).

As it turned out, Swara’s earlier tweet, ‘As a Hindu I am ashamed,’ which she had posted in reaction to a Gurgaon incident involving individuals disrupting namaz, was also retweeted with the comment ‘not anymore.’

One troll mockingly congratulated her and added, ‘She could have married and destroyed a Hindu’s life. She didn’t, though. Congrats’

Due to Swara’s frank political opinions and participation in numerous demonstrations against the existing system of government, trolls have been harassing her.