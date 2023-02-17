Sting operation row: India’s chief selector Chetan Sharma resigns.

As a media outlet conducted a sting operation, Chetan Sharma gave up his position as chief selector. Chetan Sharma was heard discussing a number of topics on the film, including the friendship between Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli, a former captain and former president of the BCCI.

Chetan Sharma was recently reappointed as a top selector, but the contentious sting operation put him in a precarious position.

Chetan Sharma submitted his letter of resignation to BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Friday. Chetan was captured on camera during the sting describing how he spoke with India’s captain Rohit Sharma for 30 minutes and shared that Hardik Pandya would visit him late at night to talk about his future.

Sharma was seen making disparaging remarks about players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah during the sting operation. Sharma was recently reinstated by the BCCI after being fired following India’s performance in the T20 World Cup in Australia. Sharma allegedly disclosed internal discussions with head coach Rahul Dravid and cricketer Virat Kohli during the Zee News undercover operation.

Sharma asserted that many players take injections to hasten their return to competitive cricket even though they are 80 to 85 percent healthy. The ex-Indian pace bowler further asserted that he and team management couldn’t agree on Bumrah’s recovery from a stress fracture in time for the T20I series against Australia in September. Sharma further asserted that Sourav Ganguly, a former BCCI president, and former captain Kohli had an ego conflict.

The conflict between Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli was another topic that Chetan Sharma covered in great detail. Because he believed Ganguly had a part in his ouster as India’s captain in the white-ball forms, Chetan said Kohli intended to malign the then-BCCI president. Chetan, though, said that Kohli’s attempt failed.