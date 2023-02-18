A gunman goes on the rampage in a small Mississippi town, killing six people.

According to the county sheriff and witnesses, a gunman went on a rampage in a small Mississippi town on Friday, killing his ex-wife and five other people in three locations before being apprehended by sheriff’s deputies.

Arkabutla, a rural hamlet of less than 300 people in Tate County in northern Mississippi, is about 40 miles (60 kilometres) south of Memphis, Tennessee.

The gunman, identified as Richard Dale Crum, 51, was charged with first-degree murder, according to Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance.

President Joe Biden condemned the shooting and urged Congress to enact gun control measures such as background checks, an assault weapons ban, and mandatory gun storage.

‘Jill and I are mourning for the six killed in today’s violence in Tate County, Mississippi – as we have for far too many Americans,’ Biden said in a statement.

Investigators had not yet determined a motive, but Lance stated that they would begin by looking into the suspect’s relationship with his ex-wife.