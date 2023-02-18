Alarm over bird flu pushes people to get once-shunned vaccines

Herve Dupouy, a French duck farmer, has had to cull his flock four times since 2015 to stop the spread of bird flu, but now that the farm is once more in the path of a deadly outbreak, he says it’s time to accept a solution that was once frowned upon: vaccination.

On his farm in Castelneu-Tursan, southwest France, Dupouy stated, The goal is that our animals don’t get sick and that they don’t spread the virus. Collecting dead animals is not our job as farmers,’

As Dupouy discovered, an increasing number of governments around the world are rethinking their opposition to vaccines because killing or confining birds has not been able to stop bird flu from decimating commercial flocks year after year.

Senior executives from the largest poultry and egg producers in the world, as well as from vaccine manufacturers and poultry companies, were interviewed by Reuters. Despite the fact that the United States, the world’s largest exporter of poultry meat, told Reuters it is still hesitant, they all agreed that there has been a noticeable shift in the global attitude towards vaccines as a result of the severity of this year’s bird flu outbreak.