China releases climate prediction model for solar and wind energy

The central government announced on Friday that China has launched a national climate prediction model for wind and solar resources to help provincial authorities predict energy demand and supply.

The model, which provides information and visual forecasts on key renewable energy supply factors like wind speed and solar radiation as well as demand-side information like the average local temperature, was first released on Thursday and will be made available on a monthly basis, according to a government statement.

China’s electric grid system has faced challenges as peak demand spikes during abnormally cold or hot weather have exceeded local power supplies, leading to power outages.

This has been compounded by the country’s swing toward renewable energy sources, which fluctuate depending on weather conditions. China has said it aims for renewable power to account for more than 50% of its electricity generation capacity by 2025.