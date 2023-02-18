Death toll from earthquake surpasses 46,000; desperate search for signs of life

In the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria, more than 46,000 people have died, and the death toll is expected to rise. Around 264,000 apartments in Turkey were destroyed, and many people are still missing as rescuers search for signs of life under the rubble.

Concerns about the victims of the tragedy in Syria were growing as Turkey attempted to manage its worst modern disaster, and the World Food Programme (WFP) was putting pressure on authorities in the northwest to stop blocking access to the region so it could aid hundreds of thousands of earthquake victims.

Workers from Kyrgyzstan attempted to rescue a Syrian family of five from a building’s rubble in Antakya, a city in southern Turkey, twelve days after the earthquake struck.

Three people—one of them a child—were found alive and unharmed. The child later died of dehydration, according to the rescue team, but the mother and father both lived. A twin and one older sister did not survive.

‘Earlier today, when we were digging, we heard shouts. We are always pleased to discover living people’A member of the rescue crew named Atay Osmanov reported.