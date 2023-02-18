Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast recalls around 2,800 units domestically

VinFast, a manufacturer of electric vehicles (EVs) in Vietnam, is recalling 2,781 of its sports utility model VF8 sold on the domestic market in order to inspect and replace the bolt holding the front brake calliper to the knuckle.

VinFast, which launched operations in 2019, is getting ready to grow in the US where it hopes to take on established automakers. In November of last year, it began shipping its first 999 VF8s, and this month, it intends to deliver them.

According to a statement from VinFast, ‘a specific component assembly item, the bolt connecting the front calliper to the knuckle may loosen when the vehicle is in operation, potentially reducing the front brake’s effectiveness.’

The company promised to immediately fix the tightening torque for the 999 VF8s that were shipped to the US.

The delivery schedule, which is anticipated to begin by the end of February 2023, won’t be impacted by this relatively quick and easy procedure, it added.