‘Why did the poll panel exhibit so much haste?’ Ajit Pawar on the Shiv Sena decision

Ajit Pawar, a senior member of the NCP, referred to the Election Commission’s Friday decision to accept the Eknath Shinde-led fraction as the legitimate Shiv Sena as ‘unexpected’ and questioned why the poll body was rushing to make the determination.

He claimed that Uddhav Thackeray will be supported by regular Shiv Sena members.

‘It’s a surprising decision. When the Supreme Court said this morning that it would make a ruling (in a related matter) after hearing arguments from both sides from February 21, it is unclear why the EC acted with such haste’ added Mr. Pawar.

‘The Shiv Sena’s founder is well known. Hindu-hriday Samrat: Who was he? Who headed the Shiv Sena? After Balasaheb’s passing, who took the helm of the Sena? As a result, the average Shiv Sainik and Shiv Sena supporters will continue to appreciate Uddhav Ji and demonstrate in the polls that their Shiv Sena is the genuine article’ added he.