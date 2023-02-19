Canada unveils plan for sustainable employment to train workers for coming green economy

In response to global efforts to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, Canada on Friday unveiled its long-awaited sustainable jobs plan, outlining how the federal government intends to assist in preparing workers for jobs in the emerging clean energy economy.

The strategy, which will be put into law later this year, calls for actions like creating a sustainable jobs secretariat to coordinate government initiatives and a partnership council to encourage consultation with the provinces, labour unions, and other groups.

Although the document did not specify any new government spending, Canada stated that it also plans to advance funding for skills development and improve the collection of labour market data. Every five years starting in 2025, the government intends to release a new sustainable jobs plan.

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson stated in a news release that Canada ‘has what it takes to become the clean energy and technology supplier of choice in a net-zero world.’