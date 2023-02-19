Humza Yousaf, Scotland’s minister for health, will run for president

Scottish Health Minister Humza Yousaf declared on Saturday that he would participate in the race for the position of Scottish National Party (SNP) leader and first minister, succeeding Nicola Sturgeon.

Following Sturgeon’s abrupt resignation earlier this week, Yousaf is the first to publicly declare his intention to run for office. Sturgeon’s resignation statement claimed she had grown too weary and divisive to continue.

The 37-year-old, who has served in the Scottish parliament since 2011 and has held a number of ministerial positions, announced on Twitter that he was running to be the next first minister of Scotland and leader of the SNP.