Google meet finally launches 360-degree backgrounds on Android, iOS devices

Google Meet has finally rolled out 360-degree backgrounds on Android and iOS devices. With the new feature, users can select from multiple available backgrounds. Users can now apply these effects while attending a Google Meet call on their smartphones. The feature has been rolled out for both Android and iOS devices for all Google Workspace users and those with personal Google Accounts. Additionally, the company has introduced editable widgets for Chat app cards that let developers use interactive widgets like checkboxes, radio buttons, and dropdowns.

According to a blog post by Google, users will now be able to use 360-degree backgrounds while attending a video call on their mobiles. The feature has been rolled out for all Android and iOS devices. Google said in its blog post that this feature uses the gyroscope or orientation data of the smartphone to function, thus moving the background as the user moves their head. Users can choose the background from the multiple options available in Google Meet.

The 360-degree background for Google Meet on smartphones is currently accessible to all Google Workspace users, and those using personal Google Accounts. While the background may hide the user’s original background from the participants of the meeting, it is to be noted that admins can turn off these backgrounds when needed.

Apart from the movable background, Google has shared another update for its workspace. It has introduced editable widgets for Chat app cards that let developers use interactive widgets like checkboxes, radio buttons, and dropdowns. The feature will enable users to modify information such as changing the assignee’s name or moving the due date for any task.

A few days back, Google expanded support to add captions to video recordings on the video meeting service. The translated caption feature to Google Meet was introduced last year, but it was limited to live meetings. However, the feature is now available for video recordings to help Google Meet users overcome language barriers and disabilities while accessing recorded meetings.