At least 14 people injured after an explosion tore through a metal plant in Ohio

Officials reported that at least 14 people were hurt after an explosion tore through an Ohio metal company, sprinkling molten metal and debris that rained down on nearby buildings.

IBT stated that smoke could be seen pouring into the sky for miles after the explosion at the I. Schumann & Co. foundry.

During a briefing, Captain Brian DiRicco of the Oakwood Fire Department stated that out of the injured, 13 were transferred to a hospital, the most of them with burn wounds, and one other was treated on the spot.

‘Most of the people were still alive but wounded. They were approaching us. Several of the staff members were likely shocked, I’m sure.’

He added, that at least one was in critical condition and one was pulled from the debris. All of those injured were on site, and the falling debris didn’t cause damage to the neighbouring buildings.

DiRicco said that he had inspected the scene before and claimed it to be a ‘safe place’ except that it’s a foundry, and when dealing with molten metal, there’s always an inherent danger.