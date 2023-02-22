Avoid these 6 things while trying to lose weight

Many people are worried about weight gain. In order to lose weight, first of all, you need to build a healthy eating habit and a regular lifestyle. Exercising and eating healthy foods at the right time can help you lose weight.

Noted nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has listed 6 things that one must keep in mind while being on a weight loss journey.

Here are they:

1. Skipping Breakfast: Never skip your breakfast. Breakfast is important as is eaten to break the overnight fast. As the body uses a lot for growth and repair through the night, eating a healthy breakfast helps to keep up the energy, protein and calcium levels in the body.

2. Healthy Processed Food: Never fall into the trap of healthy processed food. These are those food items that have been processed using chemical procedures. In this process, the nutritional value of food items gets drained.

3. Juice Cleans: Fresh fruit juices can help you cleanse your body.

4. Dehydration: Dehydration is a state that occurs when the body requires more fluid. It means the body is lacking the required amount of fluid it needs to function smoothly. On your journey to weight loss, keeping the body hydrated plays a pivotal role.

5. Skipping carbs: Carbohydrates are categorised as simple and complex carbs. While simple carbs are derived from sugar and items that have naturally occurring sugar in them, complex carbs such as starch and fibre, are essential for maintaining health.

6. Not exercising properly: Exercising too much or too little can also derail your weight loss journey.