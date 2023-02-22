Commodity Market: Gold price remain unchanged

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in the Kerala market. In the last two days, the yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 160 per 8 gram. Sovereign gold is today trading at Rs 41,600 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 56,161 per 10 gram, down Rs 7 or 0.01%. Silver futures were trading lower by Rs 212 at Rs 65,566 per kg.

Globally, the yellow metal prices rose marginally on Wednesday. The expectation over minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting to assess prospects of further interest rate hikes influenced investors. Price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,835.40 per ounce. U.S. gold futures firmed 0.1% to $1,845.10.