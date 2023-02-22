MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi first task to complete of 10 promises CM Kejriwal made to Delhi

After being elected as the mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Shelly Oberoi said she would be working to fulfil the 10 promises Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made to the people of the national capital.

‘We will work on the ten promises Arvind Kejriwal made to the people of Delhi. We’ll also inspect the mountain of garbage. Though our councillors had begun their work even before they took an oath, the municipal work of Delhi will now be done officially,’ said the newly elected MCD mayor.

Shelly Oberoi also promised to address the issue of municipal workers’ low salaries and the lack of funding.

Rekha Gupta of the BJP was defeated by Shelly Oberoi by 34 votes in the mayoral election on Wednesday. She joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2013, and from 2013 to 2020 she served as vice-president of the party’s women’s wing.

According to the rules, the MCD must choose five mayors over the course of five years, starting with a woman. An elected council member from a Scheduled Caste will fill the position in the third year.

The Supreme Court ruled on February 17 that aldermen, who are members nominated by the lieutenant governor, would not be permitted to vote in the Delhi mayoral elections, giving the AAP a significant victory.

The AAP had previously claimed that the nominees were former BJP allies, which might result in unfair Delhi mayoral elections.