Indian Railways cancels, diverts several trains on this route

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to cancel and divert several trains running through the Lucknow and Gorakhpur railway divisions. The North Eastern Railway zone has announced this. 32 trains will be cancelled and 24 trains will be diverted. The decision was taken due to the interlocking and doubling work of railway tracks and doubling work on Daliganj-Badshahnagar-Gomtinagar-Malhaur stations.

Cancelled trains:

Train Number- 22532 from Mathura-Chhapra Express will remain cancelled on February 24, 27 February and March 1 and 3 March.

Train Number- 05491-Mailani-Sitapur Express. The train will remain cancelled from March 1 to March 3, 2023.

Train Number- 22531- Chhapra-Mathura Express will remain cancelled from February 24, 27 February to March 1 and 3 March 2023.

Train Number- 05085 and 05086- Mailani to Lucknow Junction will remain cancelled from March 1 to March 3, 2023.

Train Number- 15010-Mailani-Gorakhpur Express will remain cancelled from February 21 till March 4, 2023.

Train Number- 15009- Gorakhpur-Mailani Express will remain cancelled from February 20 to March 3, 2023.

Train Number- 05492-Mailani-Sitapur Express will remain cancelled from March 1 to March 3, 2023.

Train Number- 15070- Aishbagh-Gorakhpur Express will remain cancelled from February 19 to March 3, 2023.

Train Number- 15069- Gorakhpur-Aishbagh Express will remain cancelled from February 20 to March 4, 2023.

Train Number- 12531- Gorakhpur-Lucknow Jn. Express will remain cancelled from February 20 to March 3 March 2023.

Train Number- 12532 from Lucknow Junction to Gorakhpur Express will remain cancelled from February 20 to March 3, 2023.

Diverted Trains:

Train Number- 05087- Mailani to Daligani Express will get diverted from March 1 to March 3.

Train Number – 02569- Darbhanga-New Delhi special train will remain diverted from February 21 to 3 March 2023.

Train Number- 22922- Gorakhpur-Bandra Terminus Express will be diverted on February 28, 2023.

Train Number- 02570- Darbhanga special train will be diverted from February 21 to 3 March 2023.

Train Number- 02563- Barauni-New Delhi special train is diverted from February 20 and will remain till 2 March 2023.

Train Number- 02564- New Delhi-Barauni special train is diverted from February 20 and will remain till 2 March 2023.

Train Number -12591- Gorakhpur-Yesvantpur Express will be diverted from February 25, 2023.

Train Number- 12566- New Delhi-Darbhanga Express will get diverted from February 27 to 2 March 2023.