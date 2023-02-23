Saeed Mirza to head KR Narayanan Film Institute

On Thursday, Saeed Akhtar Mirza, a seasoned director and screenwriter, was named the new director of the K R Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts (KRNNIVASA).

One of the well-known figures in Indian parallel cinema from the 1970s, Mirza has helmed numerous well-known films, including the National Award-winning picture Naseem. He also created the well-known Hindi TV series Nukkad and Intezaar.

Shibu Abraham, the institute’s finance officer, was given the temporary duty to manage the day-to-day administrative activities of the institution after Shankar Mohan resigned as the director of the institute last month following a 50-day student protest.

Following Shankar Mohan’s resignation, chairman Adoor Gopalakrishnan also announced his resignation.

The former director was accused of discriminating students on the basis of caste.