BMW launches 2 new limited edition models in India: Price and feature

Mumbai: Luxury sports bike brand, BMW Motorrad India has launched 2 new 100 years limited edition models of the BMW R nineT and R18. These bikes were launched to mark the 100 years of motorcycling.

The BMW R nineT 100 Years and the BMW R 18 100 Years limited edition motorcycles are priced at Rs 24.00 lakh and Rs 25.90 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Bookings for both of these motorcycles are currently open.

The anniversary edition BMW R nineT 100 Years is powered by an air/oil-cooled two-cylinder boxer engine producing 109 bhp. The engine is mated with a 6-speed gearbox and comes with USD forks at the front and monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at either end with dual channle ABS.

The R 18 100 Years is powered by a 1,802cc air cooler, flat-twin engine that produces 89.8bhp and 158Nm of peak torque. The large flat-twin engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.