North Korea test-fires four strategic cruise missiles in a drill to show its ability to conduct a nuclear counterattack

In a rehearsal on Friday, North Korea launched four strategic cruise missiles in an attempt to demonstrate its capability to launch a nuclear response, according to its official news agency KCNA.

The Korean People’s Army fired four ‘Hwasal-2’ missiles as part of the rehearsal.

According to sources, this missile travelled for about ‘2000km-long’ elliptical and eight-shaped flight circles for 10,208 seconds to 10,224 seconds before hitting a predetermined target.

According to KCNA, the exercise showed the DPRK nuclear battle force in a warlike posture as it ‘bolstered in every aspect its lethal nuclear counterattack capacity against the hostile troops.’

It was also mentioned that other battalions trained with weaponry there, but without actual live fire.

This comes as the United States and South Korean officials held talks that focussed on the possibility of North Korea using a nuclear weapon.

The South Korean lawmakers citing intelligence officials claimed that Pyongyang could test-fire ICBMs on a lower, longer trajectory and might conduct its seventh nuclear test later this year to perfect its weapons capabilities. However, previous launches were not reported by Seoul and Tokyo, which often keeps track of launches made by North Korea.