Pay in installments: HC asks KSRTC explanation

The Kerala State Regional Transport Corporation (KSRTC) was questioned by the Kerala High Court on Friday on its decision to pay staff in installments.

After KSRTC employees protested the decision in front of the court, the decision was made.

KSRTC was required to provide an explanation by March 1 by Justice Sathish Nainan.

The KSRTC chairman and managing director issued an emergency order on February 16 regarding the payment of salary in installments.

The order further instructed employees who preferred not to receive their pay in installments to apply for this preference before February 25.

The first instalment is to be paid on the fifth of every month using funds in the Corporation’s accounts and by using the overdraft facility, and the second instalment is to be distributed based on the assistance obtained from the government, says the order.