Boy, 8, missing since February 11, found dead; Family suspects murder in Maharashtra

A youngster who had been missing from his house in Latur, Maharashtra, since February 11 was discovered dead in a well on Friday morning, informed police official.

A kidnapping complaint was filed in the Gategaon police station on February 12 as a result of Deepak Bande, 8, going missing from Chincholi Ballalnath village in Latur tehsil, according to Sub Inspector Nandkishore Kamble.

‘In the morning, his body was found in a well on a property. A death that occurred accidentally has been reported. We are looking into his parents’ claims that he was murdered’ added the officer.