Fatal bus accident in MP’s Rewa-Sidhi border leaves 6 dead and 10 injured.

At least six people were murdered when a speeding truck collided with two buses that were parked on the side of the road at the Madhya Pradesh-Madhya Pradesh border. Ten persons in total were transferred to the Rewa Medical College after suffering significant injuries.

Both the buses and the truck have been completely evacuated of all passengers. The District Collector, Sidhi, and the Police Superintendent arrived at the scene of the accident.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister, has acknowledged the deadly bus accident. According to reports, the CM communicates frequently with the Sidhi and Rewa district government.

Report says, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister, will soon go for Rewa Medical College.