Hopes for deal with Northern Ireland grow as UK lawmakers are summoned to parliament

A new post-Brexit deal to resolve the trading arrangements in Northern Ireland has been notified to lawmakers in British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party to be in parliament on Monday.

Momentum has been building towards a revision of the Northern Ireland Protocol, the arrangements made to prevent a hard border with Ireland when the United Kingdom leaves the EU in 2020, after weeks of intense talks between London and Brussels.

Officials from the Conservative Party have warned Conservative lawmakers that there is a “three-line whip” to be in parliament on Monday or they risk being subject to disciplinary action.