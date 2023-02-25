Massachusetts town official facing charges for setting up a secret cryptocurrency mining operation in a school

According to investigators, a former town administrator in Massachusetts is accused of establishing a covert cryptocurrency mining business in a school’s isolated crawl space (February 24). In Cohasset, Nadeam Nahas, 39, worked as an assistant facilities director. From January 2021 until his resignation in early 2022, he served as a municipal official.

Nahas is accused of damaging Cohasset High School and using electricity fraudulently. The BBC reported that Nahas entered a not guilty plea in court on Friday.

Validating cryptocurrency transactions and producing new currencies are done through the process of crypto mining. It uses an enormous quantity of electricity.

On Wednesday, Chief William Quigley of the Cohasset Police Department said in a statement that police had responded to the school in December 2021 after the town’s facilities director found electrical wires, temporary duct work, and numerous computers that seemed out of place while conducting a routine inspection (of the school).

Quigley said the town’s IT director was contacted and determined that it was a cryptocurrency mining operation unlawfully hooked up to the school’s electrical system. The Coast Guard Investigative Service and the Department of Homeland Security assisted with safely removing and examining the equipment.

Following a three-month investigation, it was found the suspect was Nadeam Nahas, the report said.