Mahzooz Draw: Lucky winner takes home Dh10 million

Dubai: A lucky winner took home Dh10 million in the Mahzooz 117th Super Saturday Draws. 38 lucky participants shared the second prize of Dh1 million by matching 4 out of 5 winning numbers. They will get Dh26,315 each. The third prize of Dh350 went to 1,303 winners.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35 and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. This enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers.The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million for no additional participation fee. Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.